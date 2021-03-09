Next 48 Hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 2nd legs: Juventus v Porto (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Dortmund v Sevilla (Ch111 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 3.55am.

TENNIS

WTA Tour Dubai Championships: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 4pm & 11pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man City v Southampton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Thursday, 2am).

Spanish Primera Liga Atletico v Bilbao (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, Thursday, 1.55am).

Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 2nd legs: PSG v Barcelona (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Liverpool v Leipzig (Ch111 & Ch215) – Thursday, 3.55am.

SAILING

America’s Cup Races 1 & 2 (Singtel TV Ch111, 11.10am).

TENNIS

WTA Tour Dubai Championships: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 4pm & 11pm).

