TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Wolves v Leeds (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).
Spanish Primera Liga Betis v Getafe (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
TENNIS
Australian Open Day 12: Mixed doubles s-final, women's doubles final & men's singles s-final (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, noon & 4pm).
WTA Tour Phillip Island Trophy: Day 7 (StarHub Ch201, noon).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Southampton v Chelsea (8.30pm), Burnley v West Brom (11pm), Liverpool v Everton, (Sunday, 1.30am), Fulham v Sheffield (Sunday, 4am) – Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Elche v Eibar (8.55pm), Atletico v Levante (11.10pm), Valencia v Celta (Sunday, 1.25am), Valladolid v Real (Sunday, 3.55am) – Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
TENNIS
Australian Open Day 13: Women’s singles & mixed doubles finals (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4pm & 6pm).
