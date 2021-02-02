Next 48 Hours

  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Wolves v Arsenal (tomorrow, 2am), Man United v Southampton (tomorrow, 4.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Sheffield United v West Brom (tomorrow, 1.50am), Newcastle v Palace (tomorrow, 4.05am) - Ch103 & Ch228.

TENNIS

ATP Cup Day 2: Group stage (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 6.30am).

WTA Tour Gippsland Trophy: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 8am & 3.30pm; Ch202, 1pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Burnley v Man City (Thursday, 2am), Liverpool vs Brighton (Thursday, 4.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Fulham v Leicester (Thursday, 1.50am), Villa v West Ham (Thursday, 4.05am) - Ch103 & Ch228. Leeds v Everton (Ch104 & Ch229, Thursday, 3.20am).

TENNIS

ATP Cup Day 3: Group stage (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Thursday, 6.30am).

WTA Tour Gippsland Trophy: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201/202, 8am & Ch201, 3.30pm).

WTA Tour Grampians Trophy: Day 1 Ch204, 7.30am & 12.30pm).

For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

