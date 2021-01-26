TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Newcastle v Leeds (tomorrow, 2am), West Brom v Man City (tomorrow, 4.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Brighton v Fulham (tomorrow, 1.50am), Southampton v Arsenal (tomorrow, 4.05am) - Ch103 & Ch228.
English FA Cup 4th rd: Bournemouth v Crawley (Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.40am).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
BWF World Tour Finals Day 1: Group stage (StarHub Ch201/202, noon & 5pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Chelsea v Wolves (Thursday, 2am), Man United v Sheffield United (Thursday, 4.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Burnley v Villa (Thursday, 1.50am), Everton v Leicester (Thursday, 4.05am) - Ch103 & Ch228. Brighton v Fulham (Ch104 & Ch229, Thursday, 3.20am).
