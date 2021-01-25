Next 48 Hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English FA Cup 4th rd: Wycombe v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.40am).

Spanish Primera Liga Bilbao v Getafe (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Newcastle v Leeds (Wednesday, 2am), West Brom v Man City (Wednesday, 4.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Brighton v Fulham (Wednesday, 1.50am), Southampton v Arsenal (Wednesday, 4.05am) - Ch103 & Ch228.

English FA Cup 4th rd: Bournemouth v Crawley (Singtel TV Ch111, Wednesday, 2.55am).

