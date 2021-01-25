TODAY
FOOTBALL
English FA Cup 4th rd: Wycombe v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.40am).
Spanish Primera Liga Bilbao v Getafe (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Newcastle v Leeds (Wednesday, 2am), West Brom v Man City (Wednesday, 4.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Brighton v Fulham (Wednesday, 1.50am), Southampton v Arsenal (Wednesday, 4.05am) - Ch103 & Ch228.
English FA Cup 4th rd: Bournemouth v Crawley (Singtel TV Ch111, Wednesday, 2.55am).
For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.