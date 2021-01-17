Next 48 Hours

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Manchester United's Harry Maguire at Anfield on Jan 19, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY

BADMINTON

BWF World Tour Yonex Thailand Open: Finals (StarHub Ch201, 1pm).

CRICKET

4th Test Australia v India: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Sheffield United v Tottenham (10pm), Liverpool v Man United (tomorrow, 12.30am), Man City v Palace (tomorrow, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

TOMORROW

CRICKET

4th Test Australia v India: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Arsenal v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Tuesday, 4am).

For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

