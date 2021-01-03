Next 48 Hours

  • Published
    46 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Newcastle v Leicester (10.15pm), Chelsea v Man City (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Bilbao v Elche (8.55pm), Alaves v Atletico (11.10pm), Sociedad v Osasuna (tomorrow, 1.25am), Huesca v Barcelona (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Southampton v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Tuesday, 4am).

Spanish La Liga Valencia v Cadiz (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, Tuesday, 3.55am).

For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 03, 2021, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 