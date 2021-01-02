Next 48 Hours

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton (right) in action against Matt Doherty of Tottenham (centre) during the English Premier League match, on Dec 27, 2020.
TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Tottenham v Leeds (8.30pm), Palace v Sheffield Utd (11pm), Brighton v Wolves (tomorrow, 1.30am), West Brom v Arsenal (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Betis v Sevilla (11.10pm), Getafe v Valladolid (tomorrow, 1.25am), Real v Celta (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Burnley v Fulham (8pm), Newcastle v Leicester (10.15pm), Chelsea v Man City (Monday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Bilbao v Elche (8.55pm), Alaves v Atletico (11.10pm), Sociedad v Osasuna (Monday, 1.25am), Huesca v Barcelona (Monday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

