Anthony Gordon of Everton in action during an English Premier League soccer match in Sheffield on Dec 26, 2020.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Everton v West Ham (tomorrow, 1.30am), Man United v Villa (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Tottenham v Leeds (8.30pm), Palace v Sheffield (11pm), Brighton v Wolves (Sunday, 1.30am), West Brom v Arsenal (Sunday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Betis v Sevilla (11.10pm), Getafe v Valladolid (Sunday, 1.30am), Real v Celta (Sunday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 01, 2021, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
