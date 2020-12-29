Next 48 Hours

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe during an English Premier League football match against Leicester City on Dec 26, 2020.PHOTO: POOL
  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

CRICKET

2nd Test Australia v India: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man United v Wolves (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am). Brighton v Arsenal (Ch103 & Ch228), Southampton v West Ham (Ch104 & Ch229), Burnley v Sheffield United (Ch105 & Ch230), West Brom v Leeds (Ch106 & Ch231) - tomorrow, 1.50am.

Spanish La Liga Sevilla v Villarreal (11.55pm), Barcelona v Eibar (tomorrow, 2.10am), Levante v Betis (tomorrow, 4.25am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Tottenham v Fulham (Thursday, 2am), Newcastle v Liverpool (Thursday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Granada v Valencia (11.55pm), Atletico v Getafe (Thursday, 2.10am), Elche v Real (Thursday, 4.25am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

