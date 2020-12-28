Next 48 Hours

Leicester's Marc Albrighton (left) in action against Manchester United's Luke Shaw during the EPL soccer match on Dec 26, 2020.
Leicester's Marc Albrighton (left) in action against Manchester United's Luke Shaw during the EPL soccer match on Dec 26, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

CRICKET

2nd Test Australia v India: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Palace v Leicester (11pm), Chelsea v Villa (tomorrow, 1.30am), Everton v Man City (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

TOMORROW

CRICKET

2nd Test Australia v India: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man United v Wolves (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Wednesday, 4am). Brighton v Arsenal (Ch103 & Ch228), Southampton v West Ham (Ch104 & Ch229), Burnley v Sheffield United (Ch105 & Ch230), West Brom v Leeds (Ch106 & Ch231) - Wednesday, 1.50am.

Spanish La Liga Sevilla v Villarreal (11.55pm), Barcelona v Eibar (Wednesday, 2.10am), Levante v Betis (Wednesday, 4.25am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 28, 2020, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 