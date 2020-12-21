TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Burnley v Wolves (tomorrow, 1.30am), Chelsea v West Ham (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English League Cup Q-finals: Brentford v Newcastle (Wednesday, 1.25am), Arsenal v Man City (Wednesday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch111.
Spanish La Liga Valencia v Sevilla (Wednesday, 12.25am), Sociedad v Atletico (Wednesday, 2.40am), Valladolid v Barcelona (Wednesday, 4.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.