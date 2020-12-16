Next 48 Hours

Leicester City's James Maddison (left) in action during the English Premier League soccer match against Brighton Hove Albion in Leicester, Britain, on Dec 13, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
    1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Leicester v Everton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Arsenal v Southampton (Ch103 & Ch228), Leeds v Newcastle (Ch104 & Ch229) - tomorrow, 2am. Liverpool v Tottenham (Ch102 & Ch227), West Ham v Palace (Ch103 & Ch228), Fulham v Brighton (Ch104 & Ch229) - tomorrow, 4am.

Spanish La Liga Barcelona v Sociedad (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).

TOMORROW

CRICKET

1st Test Australia v India: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 11.20am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Villa v Burnley (Friday, 2am), Sheffield United v Man United (Friday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

GOLF

LPGA Tour Tour Championship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday, 2am).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 16, 2020, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
