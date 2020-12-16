TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Leicester v Everton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Arsenal v Southampton (Ch103 & Ch228), Leeds v Newcastle (Ch104 & Ch229) - tomorrow, 2am. Liverpool v Tottenham (Ch102 & Ch227), West Ham v Palace (Ch103 & Ch228), Fulham v Brighton (Ch104 & Ch229) - tomorrow, 4am.
Spanish La Liga Barcelona v Sociedad (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
TOMORROW
CRICKET
1st Test Australia v India: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 11.20am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Villa v Burnley (Friday, 2am), Sheffield United v Man United (Friday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
GOLF
LPGA Tour Tour Championship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday, 2am).
