Next 48 Hours

  • Published
    24 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Wolves v Chelsea (tomorrow, 2am), Man City v West Brom (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 4.55am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Leicester v Everton (Thursday, 2am), Liverpool v Tottenham (Thursday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Barcelona v Sociedad (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, Thursday, 3.55am).

