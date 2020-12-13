Next 48 Hours

Southampton's Theo Walcott (left) vies for the ball against Brighton's Yves Bissouma during the English Premier League football match on Dec 8, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
TODAY

FOOTBALL

Asian Champions League S-final: Ulsan v Kobe (Singtel Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 5.50pm).

English Premier League Southampton v Sheff United (8pm), Palace v Spurs (10.15pm), Fulham v Liverpool (tomorrow, 12.30am), Arsenal v Burnley (tomorrow, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Leicester v Brighton (Ch103 & Ch228, tomorrow, 3.05am).

Spanish La Liga Sociedad v Eibar (8.55pm), Betis v Villarreal (11.10pm), Elche v Granada (tomorrow, 1.25am), Barcelona v Levante (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour DP World Tour C'ship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 2.30pm).

LPGA Tour US Women's Open: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 11.55pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 256 Figueiredo v Moreno: Prelims (7.30am), main fight (11am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

MOTOR RACING

F1 Abu Dhabi GP Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Rd of 16 draw (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, 7pm).

Uefa Europa League Rd of 32 draw (Ch110 & Ch214, 8pm).

Spanish La Liga Celta v Cadiz (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, Tuesday, 3.55am).

