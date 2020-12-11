TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Leeds v West Ham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).
Spanish La Liga Valladolid v Osasuna (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
GOLF
European Tour DP World Tour C'ship: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).
LPGA Tour US Women's Open: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Abu Dhabi GP Practice 1 (5.55pm) & 2 (9.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Wolves v Villa (8.30pm), Newcastle v West Brom (11pm), Man United v Man City (Sunday, 1.30am), Everton v Chelsea (Sunday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish La Liga Valencia v Bilbao (8.55pm), Getafe v Sevilla (11.10pm), Huesca v Alaves (Sunday, 1.25am), Real v Atletico (Sunday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour DP World Tour C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).
LPGA Tour US Women's Open: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Sunday, 2am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Abu Dhabi GP Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
