Next 48 Hours

  • Published
    39 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Leeds v West Ham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).

Spanish La Liga Valladolid v Osasuna (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).

GOLF

European Tour DP World Tour C'ship: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).

LPGA Tour US Women's Open: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Abu Dhabi GP Practice 1 (5.55pm) & 2 (9.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Wolves v Villa (8.30pm), Newcastle v West Brom (11pm), Man United v Man City (Sunday, 1.30am), Everton v Chelsea (Sunday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Valencia v Bilbao (8.55pm), Getafe v Sevilla (11.10pm), Huesca v Alaves (Sunday, 1.25am), Real v Atletico (Sunday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour DP World Tour C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).

LPGA Tour US Women's Open: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Sunday, 2am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Abu Dhabi GP Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 11, 2020, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
