TODAY
CRICKET
3rd & final T20 Int'l Australia v India (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Group F: Lazio v Brugge (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Zenit v Dortmund (Ch111 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 1.50am. Gp H: Leipzig v Man United (Ch110 & Ch 214), PSG v Basaksehir (Ch111), Gp E: Chelsea v Krasnodar (Ch113 & Ch215), Gp G: Barcelona v Juventus (Ch112 & Ch216) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Group D: Ajax v Atalanta (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Midtjylland v Liverpool (Ch111 & Ch215) - Thursday, 1.50am. Gp B: Real v M'gladbach (Ch110 & Ch214), Inter v Shakhtar (Ch111), Gp C: Man City v Marseille (Ch113 & Ch215), Gp A: Salzburg v Atletico (Ch112), Bayern v Lokomotiv Moscow (Ch216) - Thursday, 3.55am.
