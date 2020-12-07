Next 48 Hours

Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross scores his team's first goal during the EPL football match on Nov 28, 2020.
Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross scores his team's first goal during the EPL football match on Nov 28, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    2 hours ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Rd of 16: Kobe v Shanghai SIPG (5.50pm). Yokohama Marinos v Suwon (9.50pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

English Premier League Brighton v Southampton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).

Spanish La Liga Eibar v Valencia (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).

TOMORROW

CRICKET

3rd & final T20 Int'l Australia v India (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 4pm).

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Group F: Lazio v Brugge (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Zenit v Dortmund (Ch111 & Ch215) - Wednesday, 1.50am. Gp H: Leipzig v Man United (Ch110 & Ch 214), PSG v Basaksehir (Ch111), Gp E: Chelsea v Krasnodar (Ch113 & Ch215), Gp G: Barcelona v Juventus (Ch112 & Ch216) - Wednesday, 3.55am.

For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 07, 2020, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 