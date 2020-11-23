TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Burnley v Palace (tomorrow, 1.30am), Wolves v Southampton (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish La Liga Bilbao v Betis (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Group F: Tokyo v Shanghai Shenhua (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208), Gp E: Beijing v Melbourne Victory (Ch115 & Ch209) - 5.50pm. Gp E: Seoul v Chiangrai (Ch114 & Ch208). Gp F: Perth v Ulsan (Ch115 & Ch209) - 8.50pm.
