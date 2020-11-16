TODAY
SWIMMING
International Swimming League S-finals (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 1am).
TENNIS
ATP Finals Day 2 (StarHub Ch211, 10pm & tomorrow, 4am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Albirex v Balestier (StarHub Ch202, 7.30pm). Geylang v Tg Pagar (Singtel TV Ch111), Hougang v Lion City (Ch112 & Ch204), Young Lions v Tampines (Ch113 & Ch201) - 7.35pm.
TENNIS
ATP Finals Day 3 (StarHub Ch211, 10pm & Wednesday, 4am).
For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com check the on-screen TV guide.