TODAY

SWIMMING

International Swimming League S-finals (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 1am).

TENNIS

ATP Finals Day 2 (StarHub Ch211, 10pm & tomorrow, 4am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Albirex v Balestier (StarHub Ch202, 7.30pm). Geylang v Tg Pagar (Singtel TV Ch111), Hougang v Lion City (Ch112 & Ch204), Young Lions v Tampines (Ch113 & Ch201) - 7.35pm.

TENNIS

ATP Finals Day 3 (StarHub Ch211, 10pm & Wednesday, 4am).

