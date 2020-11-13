TODAY
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Lion City v Tg Pagar (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201), Geylang v Albirex (Ch111 & Ch202) - 7.35pm.
GOLF
The Masters Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Valencia GP Practice 1 (4.55pm) & 2 (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Turkish GP Practice 1 (3.55 pm) & 2 (7.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TOMORROW
GOLF
The Masters Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Sunday, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Valencia GP Practice 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (7.40pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Turkish GP Practice 3 (4.55 pm) & qualifying (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
SWIMMING
International Swimming League Semi-finals (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, 7pm).
