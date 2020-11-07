Next 48 Hours

Everton's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes during the EPL match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park on Nov 1, 2020.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Everton v Man United (8.30pm), Palace v Leeds (11pm), Chelsea v Sheffield United (tomorrow, 1.30am), West Ham v Fulham (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Huesca v Eibar (8.55pm), Barcelona v Betis (11.10pm), Sevilla v Osasuna (tomorrow, 1.25am), Atletico v Cadiz (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

Singapore Premier League Balestier v Lion City (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201), Geylang v Tampines (Ch113 & Ch202) - 5.20pm.

GOLF

European Tour Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Europa Grand Prix: Practice 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (8pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League West Brom v Tottenham (8pm), Leicester v Wolves (10pm), Man City v Liverpool (Monday, 12.30am), Arsenal v Villa (Monday, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Getafe v Villarreal (8.55pm), Sociedad v Granada (11.10pm), Valladolid v Bilbao (Monday, 1.25am), Valencia v Real (Monday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

Singapore Premier League Albirex v Hougang (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5.15pm).

GOLF

European Tour Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Santos v Teixeira (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Europa Grand Prix: Race (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.30pm).

