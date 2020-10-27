TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Group A: Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Gp B: Shakhtar v Inter (Ch111 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 1.50am. Gp C: Marseille v Man City (Ch110 & Ch214), Gp D: Liverpool v Midtjylland (Ch111 & Ch215), Atalanta v Ajax (Ch113), Gp B: Monchengladbach v Real (Ch112 & Ch216) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
SWIMMING
International Swimming League Match 4 Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, 10pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Group E: Krasnodar v Chelsea (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Gp H: Basaksehir v PSG (Ch111 & Ch215) - Thursday, 1.50am. Gp G: Juventus v Barcelona (Ch110 & Ch215), Gp H: Man United v Leipzig (Ch111 & Ch214), Gp E: Sevilla v Rennes (Ch112), Gp F: Dortmund v Zenit (Ch113 & Ch216) - Thursday, 3.55am.
For updates go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.