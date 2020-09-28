TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA Play-offs Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6: Boston v Miami (StarHub Ch202, 7.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Fulham v Villa (tomorrow, 12.45am), Liverpool v Arsenal (tomorrow, 3am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
TENNIS
French Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114/ 115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 4.50pm.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Play-off second leg: Dynamo Kiev v Gent (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, Wednesday, 2.55am).
Spanish La Liga Sociedad v Valencia (Wednesday, 12.55am), Getafe v Betis (Wednesday, 3.25am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
TENNIS
French Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114/ 115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 4.50pm).
For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.