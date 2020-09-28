Next 48 Hours

TODAY

BASKETBALL

NBA Play-offs Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6: Boston v Miami (StarHub Ch202, 7.30am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Fulham v Villa (tomorrow, 12.45am), Liverpool v Arsenal (tomorrow, 3am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

TENNIS

French Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114/ 115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 4.50pm.

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Play-off second leg: Dynamo Kiev v Gent (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, Wednesday, 2.55am).

Spanish La Liga Sociedad v Valencia (Wednesday, 12.55am), Getafe v Betis (Wednesday, 3.25am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

TENNIS

French Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114/ 115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 4.50pm).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 28, 2020, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
