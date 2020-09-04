TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA Eastern Conference s-finals, Game 3: Milwaukee v Miami (StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 6.30am).
GOLF
European Tour Andalucia Masters: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Italian Grand Prix Practice 1 (4.55pm) & 2 (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
US Open Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.50pm).
TOMORROW
GOLF
European Tour Andalucia Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Italian Grand Prix Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
US Open Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.50pm).
