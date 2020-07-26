TODAY
CRICKET
3rd Test England v West Indies: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Leicester v Man United (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm), Chelsea v Wolves (Ch103 & Ch228), Man City v Norwich (Ch104 & Ch229), West Ham v Villa (Ch105 & Ch230), Everton v Bournemouth (Ch106 & Ch231), Arsenal v Watford (Ch107 & Ch232), Newcastle v Liverpool (Ch108 & Ch233) - 10.50pm.
English Championship Play-off s-finals, 1st leg: Swansea v Brentford (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 1.25am).
Italian Serie A Bologna v Lecce (11.05pm), Verona v Lazio (tomorrow, 1.20am), Juventus v Sampdoria (tomorrow, 3.35am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209. Roma v Fiorentina (Ch114 & Ch208, tomorrow, 1.20am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night 173 Whittaker v Till (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Andalucia Grand Prix: Races (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.30pm).
TOMORROW
CRICKET
3rd Test England v West Indies: Day 4 (Ch123 & Ch236, 6pm).
For latest updates, check the on-screen TV guide.