Next 48 Hours

Published
34 min ago

TODAY

CRICKET

3rd Test England v West Indies: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Leicester v Man United (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm), Chelsea v Wolves (Ch103 & Ch228), Man City v Norwich (Ch104 & Ch229), West Ham v Villa (Ch105 & Ch230), Everton v Bournemouth (Ch106 & Ch231), Arsenal v Watford (Ch107 & Ch232), Newcastle v Liverpool (Ch108 & Ch233) - 10.50pm.

English Championship Play-off s-finals, 1st leg: Swansea v Brentford (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 1.25am).

Italian Serie A Bologna v Lecce (11.05pm), Verona v Lazio (tomorrow, 1.20am), Juventus v Sampdoria (tomorrow, 3.35am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209. Roma v Fiorentina (Ch114 & Ch208, tomorrow, 1.20am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night 173 Whittaker v Till (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Andalucia Grand Prix: Races (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.30pm).

TOMORROW

CRICKET

3rd Test England v West Indies: Day 4 (Ch123 & Ch236, 6pm).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 26, 2020, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
