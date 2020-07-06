Next 48 Hours

Published
49 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Palace v Chelsea (Wednesday, 1am), Arsenal v Leicester (Wednesday, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Italian Serie A Lecce v Lazio (Wednesday, 1.20am), Milan v Juventus (Wednesday, 3.35am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

Spanish La Liga Valencia v Valladolid (Wednesday, 1.25am), Celta v Atletico (Wednesday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 06, 2020, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content