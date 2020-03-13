Next 48 Hours

Watford's Spanish defender Kiko Femenia (left) vies with Crystal Palace's Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Watford, on March 7, 2020.
TODAY

BADMINTON

All England Championships Q-finals (StarHub Ch202, 6pm & tomorrow, 1am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Australian GP Practice 1 (8.55am) & 2 (12.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

All England Championships S-finals (StarHub Ch202, 6pm & Sunday, 1am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Watford v Leicester (8.30pm), Man City v Burnley (11pm), Villa v Chelsea (Sunday, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Bournemouth v Palace (Ch103 & Ch228), Brighton v Arsenal (Ch104 & Ch229), Newcastle v Sheffield United (Ch105 & Ch230), Norwich v Southampton (Ch106 & Ch231) - 10.50pm.

Singapore Premier League Young Lions v Balestier Khalsa (Jurong West, 5.30pm. Singtel TV Ch111, 5pm & StarHub Ch204, 5.25pm), Tampines v Tanjong Pagar (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm. Ch112 & Ch201, 5.25pm), Brunei DPMM v Albirex (Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm. Ch204, 8.10pm).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Australian GP Practice 3 (10.55am) & qualifying (1.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 13, 2020, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
