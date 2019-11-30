Next 48 Hours

TODAY

ATHLETICS

Singapore Marathon Elite wheelchair (6pm), Elite marathon (6.05pm), marathon, half marathon & Ekiden (6.05-7pm) - F1 Pit Building. Prize presentation ceremony (8.45pm) - The Float @ Marina Bay.

BASKETBALL

NBA San Antonio v LA Clippers (StarHub Ch217, 9.30am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Newcastle v Man City (8.30pm), Liverpool v Brighton (11pm), Southampton v Watford (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Chelsea v West Ham (Ch103 & Ch228), Tottenham v Bournemouth (Ch104 & Ch229), Burnley v Crystal Palace (Ch105 & Ch230) - 10.55pm.

Spanish La Liga Alaves v Real Madrid (7.55pm), Sociedad v Eibar (10.55pm), Mallorca v Betis (tomorrow, 1.25am), Valencia v Villarreal (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour Alfred Dunhill C'ship Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Abu Dhabi GP Practice 3 (6pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

SEA GAMES

Opening ceremony Mediacorp Ch5, 7pm.

TABLE TENNIS

Men's World Cup Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 10.30am).

TOMORROW

ATHLETICS

Singapore Marathon 10km (6.30am), 5km (8.30am) - F1 Pit Building.

BASKETBALL

NBA Milwaukee v Charlotte (StarHub Ch217, 9am).

BOCCIA

National C'ships Level 4, Multi-Sports Hall, Heartbeat@Bedok, 1.45pm.

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Norwich v Arsenal (10pm), Man United v Aston Villa (Monday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Wolves v Sheffield United (9.50pm), Leicester v Everton (Monday, 12.20am) - Ch103 & Ch228).

Spanish La Liga Sevilla v Leganes (6.55pm), Bilbao v Granada (8.55pm), Espanyol v Osasuna (10.55pm), Getafe v Levante (Monday, 1.25am), Atletico vs Barcelona (Monday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour Alfred Dunhill C'ship Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Abu Dhabi GP Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).

SEA GAMES

Day 1 Daily action (6pm), Today at the Games (9.30pm) - Mediacorp Ch5.

TABLE TENNIS

Men's World Cup Day 3: S-finals (10.30am) & 3rd-place play-off & final (4.30pm) - StarHub Ch201.

