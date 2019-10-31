Next 48 Hours

Ryan Pressly of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct 29, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
Published
2 hours ago

TODAY

BASEBALL

World Series Game 7: Houston v Washington (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 8am).

BASKETBALL

NBA Brooklyn v Indiana (StarHub Ch217, 7.30am).

FOOTBALL

Spanish La Liga Eibar v Villarreal (tomorrow, 1.55am), Getafe v Granada (tomorrow, 4.10am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

LPGA Taiwan C'ship Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, noon).

TENNIS

ATP Paris Masters Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).

TOMORROW

GOLF

LPGA Taiwan C'ship Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, noon).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Malaysian GP Practice 1 (8.55am) & 2 (1.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

MOTOR RACING

F1 United States GP Practice 1 (11.55pm) & 2 (Saturday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

RUGBY

World Cup 3rd-place play-off: New Zealand v Wales (Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub Ch222, 4.45pm).

TENNIS

ATP Paris Masters Day 5: Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 9pm & Saturday, 2.30am).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 31, 2019, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
