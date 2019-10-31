TODAY
BASEBALL
World Series Game 7: Houston v Washington (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 8am).
BASKETBALL
NBA Brooklyn v Indiana (StarHub Ch217, 7.30am).
FOOTBALL
Spanish La Liga Eibar v Villarreal (tomorrow, 1.55am), Getafe v Granada (tomorrow, 4.10am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
LPGA Taiwan C'ship Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, noon).
TENNIS
ATP Paris Masters Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
TOMORROW
GOLF
LPGA Taiwan C'ship Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, noon).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Malaysian GP Practice 1 (8.55am) & 2 (1.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 United States GP Practice 1 (11.55pm) & 2 (Saturday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
RUGBY
World Cup 3rd-place play-off: New Zealand v Wales (Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub Ch222, 4.45pm).
TENNIS
ATP Paris Masters Day 5: Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 9pm & Saturday, 2.30am).
