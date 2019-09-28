Next 48 Hours

TODAY

BADMINTON

Korea Open S-finals (StarHub Ch201, noon).

BOXING

Singapore Fighting Championship 8 Singapore Foochow Association, Tyrwhitt Rd, 5.30pm.

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Sheffield United v Liverpool (7.30pm), Tottenham v Southampton (10pm), Everton v Man City (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Chelsea v Brighton (Ch103 & Ch228), Wolves v Watford (Ch104 & Ch229), Bournemouth v West Ham (Ch105 & Ch230), Villa v Burnley (Ch106 & Ch231), Palace v Norwich (Ch107 & Ch232) - 9.50pm.

Spanish La Liga Bilbao v Valencia (6.55pm), Getafe v Barcelona (9.55pm), Atletico v Real Madrid (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

Asia-Pacific Amateur C'ship Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).

European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).

LPGA Tour Indy Women In Tech C'ship: Day 3 ( Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 12.30am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Hermansson v Cannonier (Ch114 & Ch208, tomorrow, 2am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Russian GP Practice 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

RUGBY

World Cup Pool C: Argentina v Tonga (12.30pm). Pool A: Japan v Ireland (3pm). Pool B: South Africa v Namibia (5.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub Ch222.

TRIATHLON

Singapore International Triathlon Angsana Green, East Coast Park, tomorrow, 6.30am.

TENNIS

ATP Chengdu Open S-finals (StarHub Ch202, 1pm).

TOMORROW

ATHLETICS

The Straits Times Run 18.45km (5.30am), 10km (7am), SPH35-Panasonic Schools Challenge (7.40am), 3.5km (7.45am) - Singapore Sports Hub.

BADMINTON

Korea Open Finals (StarHub Ch201, 10am).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Balestier v Warriors (Bishan), Brunei DPMM v Hougang (Bandar Seri Begawan), Albirex v Home (Jurong East), Tampines v Young Lions (Our Tampines Hub) - 8.15pm.

English Premier League Leicester v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.30pm).

Spanish La Liga Espanyol v Valladolid (5.55pm), Eibar v Celta (7.55pm), Alaves v Mallorca (9.55pm), Levante v Osasuna (Monday, 12.25am), Sevilla v Sociedad (Monday, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

Asia-Pacific Amateur C'ship Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).

European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links C'ship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

LPGA Tour Indy Women In Tech C'ship: Day 4 ( Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Monday, 1am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Russian GP Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 6pm).

RUGBY

World Cup Pool D: Georgia v Uruguay (1pm), Australia v Wales (3.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub Ch222.

TENNIS

ATP Chengdu Open Final (StarHub Ch202, 3pm).

