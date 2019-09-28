TODAY
BADMINTON
Korea Open S-finals (StarHub Ch201, noon).
BOXING
Singapore Fighting Championship 8 Singapore Foochow Association, Tyrwhitt Rd, 5.30pm.
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Sheffield United v Liverpool (7.30pm), Tottenham v Southampton (10pm), Everton v Man City (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Chelsea v Brighton (Ch103 & Ch228), Wolves v Watford (Ch104 & Ch229), Bournemouth v West Ham (Ch105 & Ch230), Villa v Burnley (Ch106 & Ch231), Palace v Norwich (Ch107 & Ch232) - 9.50pm.
Spanish La Liga Bilbao v Valencia (6.55pm), Getafe v Barcelona (9.55pm), Atletico v Real Madrid (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Asia-Pacific Amateur C'ship Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).
European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).
LPGA Tour Indy Women In Tech C'ship: Day 3 ( Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 12.30am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Hermansson v Cannonier (Ch114 & Ch208, tomorrow, 2am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Russian GP Practice 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
RUGBY
World Cup Pool C: Argentina v Tonga (12.30pm). Pool A: Japan v Ireland (3pm). Pool B: South Africa v Namibia (5.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub Ch222.
TRIATHLON
Singapore International Triathlon Angsana Green, East Coast Park, tomorrow, 6.30am.
TENNIS
ATP Chengdu Open S-finals (StarHub Ch202, 1pm).
TOMORROW
ATHLETICS
The Straits Times Run 18.45km (5.30am), 10km (7am), SPH35-Panasonic Schools Challenge (7.40am), 3.5km (7.45am) - Singapore Sports Hub.
BADMINTON
Korea Open Finals (StarHub Ch201, 10am).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Balestier v Warriors (Bishan), Brunei DPMM v Hougang (Bandar Seri Begawan), Albirex v Home (Jurong East), Tampines v Young Lions (Our Tampines Hub) - 8.15pm.
English Premier League Leicester v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.30pm).
Spanish La Liga Espanyol v Valladolid (5.55pm), Eibar v Celta (7.55pm), Alaves v Mallorca (9.55pm), Levante v Osasuna (Monday, 12.25am), Sevilla v Sociedad (Monday, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Asia-Pacific Amateur C'ship Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).
European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links C'ship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).
LPGA Tour Indy Women In Tech C'ship: Day 4 ( Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Monday, 1am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Russian GP Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 6pm).
RUGBY
World Cup Pool D: Georgia v Uruguay (1pm), Australia v Wales (3.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub Ch222.
TENNIS
ATP Chengdu Open Final (StarHub Ch202, 3pm).
