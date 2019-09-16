Next 48 Hours

Published
42 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Aston Villa v West Ham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

AFC U-16 C'ship qualifiers Group I: North Korea v Guam (5pm), Hong Kong v Singapore (8pm) - Jalan Besar Stadium.

AFC Champions League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Urawa Red Diamonds v Shanghai SIPG (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 6.20pm).

Uefa Champions League Group F: Inter v Slavia Prague (Wednesday, 12.50am). Gp E: Napoli v Liverpool (Wednesday, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 16, 2019, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content