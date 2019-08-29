TODAY
BOWLING
World Women's Championships S-finals & finals: Singles, doubles, trios (Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3am).
GOLF
European Tour European Masters: Day 1 (Starhub Ch204, 5.30pm).
LPGA Portland Classic: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 5.30am).
TENNIS
US Open Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.50pm).
TOMORROW
BOWLING
World Women's Championships S-finals & finals: Doubles, trios (Singtel TV Ch111, 7.45am).
FOOTBALL
Spanish La Liga Sevilla v Celta Vigo (Saturday, 2am), Athletic v Sociedad (Saturday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour European Masters: Day 2 (Starhub Ch204, 5.30pm).
LPGA Portland Classic: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Saturday, 6.30am)
MOTOR RACING
Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Practice 1 (5pm) & 2 (9pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
US Open Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.50pm).
