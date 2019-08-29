Next 48 Hours

Published
51 min ago

TODAY

BOWLING

World Women's Championships S-finals & finals: Singles, doubles, trios (Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3am).

GOLF

European Tour European Masters: Day 1 (Starhub Ch204, 5.30pm).

LPGA Portland Classic: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 5.30am).

TENNIS

US Open Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.50pm).

TOMORROW

BOWLING

World Women's Championships S-finals & finals: Doubles, trios (Singtel TV Ch111, 7.45am).

FOOTBALL

Spanish La Liga Sevilla v Celta Vigo (Saturday, 2am), Athletic v Sociedad (Saturday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour European Masters: Day 2 (Starhub Ch204, 5.30pm).

LPGA Portland Classic: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Saturday, 6.30am)

MOTOR RACING

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Practice 1 (5pm) & 2 (9pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

US Open Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.50pm).

For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 29, 2019, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
