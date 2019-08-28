Next 48 Hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Q-final, 1st leg: Guangzhou Evergrande v Kashima Antlers (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 7.50pm).

English League Cup 2nd round:

Lincoln v Everton (Singtel Ch111, tomorrow, 2.40am).

Uefa Champions League Play-off, 2nd leg:

Ajax v Apoel (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am).

TENNIS

US Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.50pm).

TOMORROW

BOWLING

World Women's Championships S-finals & finals: Singles, doubles, trios (Singtel TV Ch111, Friday, 3am).

GOLF

European Tour European Masters: Day 1 (Starhub Ch204, 5.30pm).

LPGA Portland Classic: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Friday, 5.30am).

TENNIS

US Open Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.50pm).

