TODAY
CRICKET
2nd Ashes Test England v Australia Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Home v Balestier Khalsa (Bishan), Geylang v Tampines (Our Tampines Hub) -7.45pm.
Uefa Super Cup Liverpool v Chelsea (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am).
TENNIS
ATP Cincinnati Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).
TOMORROW
GOLF
European Tour Czech Masters: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
TENNIS
ATP Cincinnati Masters Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).
