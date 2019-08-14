Next 48 Hours

Published
8 min ago

TODAY

CRICKET

2nd Ashes Test England v Australia Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Home v Balestier Khalsa (Bishan), Geylang v Tampines (Our Tampines Hub) -7.45pm.

Uefa Super Cup Liverpool v Chelsea (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am).

TENNIS

ATP Cincinnati Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).

TOMORROW

GOLF

European Tour Czech Masters: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).

TENNIS

ATP Cincinnati Masters Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).

For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 14, 2019, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content