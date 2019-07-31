Next 48 Hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

AFC Cup Asean zonal final, 1st leg: Becamex Binh Duong v Hanoi FC (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.50pm).

Audi Cup 3rd place (11.45pm) & final (tomorrow, 2.15am) - StarHub Ch202.

Pre-season friendlies West Ham v Hertha Berlin (StarHub Ch201, 11.55pm), Liverpool v Lyon (Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 12.55am), Angers v Arsenal (Ch213, tomorrow, 1.25am).

TENNIS

ATP Washington Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).

TOMORROW

CRICKET

1st Ashes Test England v Australia: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).

GOLF

LPGA Women's British Open Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 6pm).

TENNIS

ATP Washington Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, Friday, 4.30am).

