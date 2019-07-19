Next 48 Hours

AQUATICS

Fina World C'ships Day 8: Open water swimming final 25km team relay (6.45am), Diving men's 10m semi-final (2.15pm), Artistic swimming team free final (5.45pm), diving women's 3m final (7.30pm) - StarHub Ch202. Water polo men's preliminary rd (Ch204, 3.20pm).

FOOTBALL

S'pore Premier League Hougang v DPMM (Jalan Besar), Warriors v Balestier (Jurong East) - 7.45pm.

GOLF

British Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 1.30pm).

LPGA Tour Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 4am).

TOMORROW

AQUATICS

Fina World C'ships Day 9: Water polo women's crossover matches (StarHub Ch204, 12.50pm). Diving mixed 3m synchro final (2.15pm), men's 10m final (7.30pm) - Ch202. Artistic swimming mixed duet free final (3.50pm), free combination final (5.50pm), gala exhibition (7.35pm) - Ch201.

FOOTBALL

International Champions Cup Man United v Inter Milan (National Stadium, 7.30pm).

English Premier League Asia Trophy: 3rd-place play-off: Newcastle v West Ham (5pm). Final: Wolves v Man City (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Pre-season friendly Liverpool v Dortmund (Singtel TV Ch111, 7.55am).

GOLF

British Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5pm).

LPGA Tour Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Sunday, 6am).

