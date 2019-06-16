Next 48 Hours

TODAY

CRICKET

World Cup India v Pakistan (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 5pm).

FOOTBALL

Copa America Group B: Paraguay v Qatar (tomorrow, 2.45am). Gp C: Uruguay v Ecuador (tomorrow, 5.45am) - StarHub Ch202.

Concacaf Gold Cup Group A: Canada v Martinique (StarHub Ch204, 7.20am), Mexico v Cuba (Ch202, 9.45am). Gp B: Haiti v Bermuda (Ch201, tomorrow, 5.50am).

Singapore Premier League Geylang v Balestier (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm).

Women's World Cup Group F: Sweden v Thailand (8.50pm), US v Chile (11.50pm) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

US Open Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).

LPGA Tour Meijer Classic: Day 4 (Ch114 & Ch208, tomorrow, 2am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Races (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.30pm).

TABLE TENNIS

Japan Open Women's & men's singles s-finals and doubles finals (9am), women's & men's singles finals (3pm) - StarHub Ch201.

TOMORROW

CRICKET

World Cup West Indies v Bangladesh (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 5pm).

FOOTBALL

Copa America Group C: Japan v Chile (StarHub Ch201, Tuesday, 6.45am).

Concacaf Gold Cup Group B: Costa Rica v Nicaragua (StarHub Ch202, 8.15am).

Women's World Cup Group B: China v Spain (11.50pm), Gp A: South Korea v Norway (Tuesday, 2.50am) - StarHub Ch213.

TENNIS

ATP Halle Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).

ATP Queen's Club: Day 1 (StarHub Ch202, 7pm).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 16, 2019, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
