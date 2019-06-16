TODAY
CRICKET
World Cup India v Pakistan (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 5pm).
FOOTBALL
Copa America Group B: Paraguay v Qatar (tomorrow, 2.45am). Gp C: Uruguay v Ecuador (tomorrow, 5.45am) - StarHub Ch202.
Concacaf Gold Cup Group A: Canada v Martinique (StarHub Ch204, 7.20am), Mexico v Cuba (Ch202, 9.45am). Gp B: Haiti v Bermuda (Ch201, tomorrow, 5.50am).
Singapore Premier League Geylang v Balestier (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm).
Women's World Cup Group F: Sweden v Thailand (8.50pm), US v Chile (11.50pm) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
US Open Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).
LPGA Tour Meijer Classic: Day 4 (Ch114 & Ch208, tomorrow, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Races (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.30pm).
TABLE TENNIS
Japan Open Women's & men's singles s-finals and doubles finals (9am), women's & men's singles finals (3pm) - StarHub Ch201.
TOMORROW
CRICKET
World Cup West Indies v Bangladesh (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 5pm).
FOOTBALL
Copa America Group C: Japan v Chile (StarHub Ch201, Tuesday, 6.45am).
Concacaf Gold Cup Group B: Costa Rica v Nicaragua (StarHub Ch202, 8.15am).
Women's World Cup Group B: China v Spain (11.50pm), Gp A: South Korea v Norway (Tuesday, 2.50am) - StarHub Ch213.
TENNIS
ATP Halle Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
ATP Queen's Club: Day 1 (StarHub Ch202, 7pm).
For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.