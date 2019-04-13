TODAY
BADMINTON
Singapore Open S-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch201, 1pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Balestier v DPMM (Bishan), Warriors v Albirex (Jurong East) - 5.30pm.
English Premier League Tottenham v Huddersfield ( 7.30pm), Burnley v Cardiff (10pm), Man United v West Ham (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Southampton v Wolves (Ch103 & Ch228), Fulham v Everton (Ch104 & Ch229), Brighton v Bournemouth (Ch105 & Ch230) - 9.50pm.
Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Alaves (6.55pm), Huesca v Barcelona (10.10pm), Atletico v Celta (tomorrow, 12.25am), Sevilla v Betis (tomorrow, 2.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Masters Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 3am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP GP of the Americas: Practice 3 (11pm) & qualifying (tomorrow, 1am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Chinese GP: Practice 3 (10.55am) & qualifying (1.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
NETBALL
Super League Grand Final: Blaze Dolphins v Mission Mannas (Our Tampines Hub, 2pm).
RUGBY
Singapore 7s Day 1: Pool matches 1-8 (9.45am), 9-16 (1.15pm) 17-24 (4.45pm) - National Stadium, StarHub Ch202.
TENNIS
ATP US Clay Court C'ships S-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
Singapore Open Finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch201, 1pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Young Lions v Geylang (Jalan Besar, 5.30pm).
English Premier League Crystal Palace (9.05pm), Liverpool v Chelsea (11.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish LaLiga Valladolid v Getafe (5.55pm), Bilbao vs Rayo (7.55pm), Sociedad v Eibar (10.10pm), Girona v Villarreal (Monday, 12.25am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Masters Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Monday, 2am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 10am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP GP of the Americas: Races (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 11.30pm).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Chinese GP: Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 1pm).
RUGBY
Singapore 7s Day 2: Q-finals (9.45am), s-finals (1.30pm), finals (5pm) - National Stadium. (StarHub Ch202, 10am & 4.45pm).
TENNIS
ATP US Clay Court C'ship Final (StarHub Ch201, Monday, 2am).
For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.