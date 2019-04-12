TODAY
BADMINTON
Singapore Open Q-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch201, 1pm).
BASKETBALL
ABL Play-offs S-finals, Game 1: S'pore Slingers v HK Eastern (OCBC Arena, StarHub Ch202, 8pm).
BOXING
The Ring Fighting Championship VI The Ring Boxing Community, 58 Kim Yam Rd, 5pm.
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Hougang v Home (Jalan Besar, 7.45pm).
English Premier League Leicester v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).
GOLF
Masters Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 3am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP GP of the Americas: Practice 1 (10pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 2.10am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Chinese GP: Practice 1 (9.55am) & 2 (1.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Men's Clay Court C'ship Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
Singapore Open S-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch201, 1pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Balestier v DPMM (Bishan), Warriors v Albirex (Jurong East) - 5.30pm.
English Premier League Tottenham v Huddersfield ( 7.30pm), Burnley v Cardiff (10pm), Man United v West Ham (Sunday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Southampton v Wolves (Ch103 & Ch228), Fulham v Everton (Ch104 & Ch229), Brighton v Bournemouth (Ch105 & Ch230) - 9.50pm.
Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Alaves (6.55pm), Huesca v Barcelona (10.10pm), Atletico v Celta (Sunday, 12.25am), Sevilla v Betis (2.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Masters Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Sunday, 3am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP GP of the Americas: Practice 3 (11pm) & qualifying (Sunday, 1am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Chinese GP: Practice 3 (10.55am) & qualifying (1.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
NETBALL
Super League Grand Final: Blaze Dolphins v Mission Mannas (Our Tampines Hub, 2pm)
RUGBY
Singapore 7s Day 1 (National Stadium. StarHub Ch202, 10am & 4.45pm).
TENNIS
ATP Men's Clay Court C'ship S-finals (StarHub Ch201, Sunday, 2am).