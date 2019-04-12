Next 48 Hours

Saigon Heat’s Dang Khoa Tran fending off Singapore Slingers’ Xavier Alexander in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) game at OCBC Arena, on Feb 10, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE
TODAY

BADMINTON

Singapore Open Q-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch201, 1pm).

BASKETBALL

ABL Play-offs S-finals, Game 1: S'pore Slingers v HK Eastern (OCBC Arena, StarHub Ch202, 8pm).

BOXING

The Ring Fighting Championship VI The Ring Boxing Community, 58 Kim Yam Rd, 5pm.

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Hougang v Home (Jalan Besar, 7.45pm).

English Premier League Leicester v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

GOLF

Masters Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 3am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP GP of the Americas: Practice 1 (10pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 2.10am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Chinese GP: Practice 1 (9.55am) & 2 (1.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP Men's Clay Court C'ship Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

Singapore Open S-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch201, 1pm).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Balestier v DPMM (Bishan), Warriors v Albirex (Jurong East) - 5.30pm.

English Premier League Tottenham v Huddersfield ( 7.30pm), Burnley v Cardiff (10pm), Man United v West Ham (Sunday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Southampton v Wolves (Ch103 & Ch228), Fulham v Everton (Ch104 & Ch229), Brighton v Bournemouth (Ch105 & Ch230) - 9.50pm.

Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Alaves (6.55pm), Huesca v Barcelona (10.10pm), Atletico v Celta (Sunday, 12.25am), Sevilla v Betis (2.40am) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

Masters Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Sunday, 3am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP GP of the Americas: Practice 3 (11pm) & qualifying (Sunday, 1am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Chinese GP: Practice 3 (10.55am) & qualifying (1.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

NETBALL

Super League Grand Final: Blaze Dolphins v Mission Mannas (Our Tampines Hub, 2pm)

RUGBY

Singapore 7s Day 1 (National Stadium. StarHub Ch202, 10am & 4.45pm).

TENNIS

ATP Men's Clay Court C'ship S-finals (StarHub Ch201, Sunday, 2am).

