TODAY
BASKETBALL
ABL HK Eastern v CLS Knights Indonesia (StarHub Ch202, 8pm).
GOLF
Asian Tour Maybank C'ship: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 11.30am).
LPGA Tour Founders Cup: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 6am).
FOOTBALL
International friendlies US v Ecuador (8am), Japan v Colombia (6.15pm) - StarHub Ch202.
SWIMMING
Singapore National Age Group Championships Seniors: Day 4 (OCBC Aquatic Centre, 6.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Miami Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).
TOMORROW
GOLF
Asian Tour Maybank C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 10.30am).
LPGA Tour Founders Cup: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Sunday, 6am).
FOOTBALL
International friendlies Peru v Paraguay (StarHub Ch202, 8am). Brazil v Panama (Sunday, 12.55am).
AirMarine Cup 3rd place (4.25pm), final (8.40pm) - Singtel TV Ch111.
SWIMMING
Singapore National Age Group Championships Seniors: Day 5 (OCBC Aquatic Centre, 5.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Miami Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).
