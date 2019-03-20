TODAY
BASKETBALL
ABL Mono Vampire v Malaysia Dragons (3.30pm), Macau Black Bears v S'pore Slingers (7.30pm) - StarHub Ch202. Zhuhai Wolf Warriors v Formosa Dreamers (Ch201, 8pm).
FOOTBALL
AirMarine Cup Oman v Afghanistan (4.25pm), Malaysia v Singapore (8.40pm) - Singtel TV Ch111.
SWIMMING
Singapore National Age Group Championships Seniors: Day 2 (OCBC Aquatic Centre, 6.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Miami Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).
TOMORROW
GOLF
Asian Tour Maybank C'ship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 11.30am).
LPGA Tour Founders Cup: Day 1 (StarHub Ch209, Friday, 6am).
SWIMMING
Singapore National Age Group Championships Seniors: Day 3 (OCBC Aquatic Centre, 6.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Miami Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).
