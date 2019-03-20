Next 48 Hours

Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ABL Mono Vampire v Malaysia Dragons (3.30pm), Macau Black Bears v S'pore Slingers (7.30pm) - StarHub Ch202. Zhuhai Wolf Warriors v Formosa Dreamers (Ch201, 8pm).

FOOTBALL

AirMarine Cup Oman v Afghanistan (4.25pm), Malaysia v Singapore (8.40pm) - Singtel TV Ch111.

SWIMMING

Singapore National Age Group Championships Seniors: Day 2 (OCBC Aquatic Centre, 6.30pm).

TENNIS

ATP Miami Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).

TOMORROW

GOLF

Asian Tour Maybank C'ship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 11.30am).

LPGA Tour Founders Cup: Day 1 (StarHub Ch209, Friday, 6am).

SWIMMING

Singapore National Age Group Championships Seniors: Day 3 (OCBC Aquatic Centre, 6.30pm).

TENNIS

ATP Miami Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).

For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 20, 2019, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content