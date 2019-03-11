TODAY
RUGBY UNION
World 7s Series Rd 6, Vancouver: Finals (StarHub Ch202, 7am).
TENNIS
ATP Indian Wells Masters Day 5 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Group E: Shandong v Kashima (3.20pm), Johor DT v Gyeongnam (8.35pm), Gp F: Daegu v Guangzhou Evergrande (6.20pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
AFC Cup Group G: Shan United v Persija Jakarta (4.50pm), Binh Duong v Ceres Negros (6.50pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209. Gp F: Tampines v Hanoi (Jalan Besar, 7.30pm. Ch116 & Ch210, 7.20pm).
Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 2nd leg: Man City v Schalke (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Juventus v Atletico (Ch112 & Ch213) - Wednesday, 3.55am.
TENNIS
ATP Indian Wells Masters Day 6 (StarHub Ch201, Wednesday, 2am).
