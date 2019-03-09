TODAY
BASKETBALL
ABL Formosa Dreamers v Zhuhai Wolf Warriors (StarHub Ch202, 3pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Balestier v Hougang (Bishan, 5.30pm), Brunei DPMM v Geylang (Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm).
English Premier League Palace v Brighton (8.30pm), Southampton v Tottenham (11pm), Man City v
Watford (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & Ch227. Newcastle v Everton (Ch103 & Ch228), Cardiff v West Ham (Ch104 & Ch229), Huddersfield v Bournemouth (Ch105 & Ch230), Leicester v Fulham (Ch106 & Ch231) - 10.50pm.
Spanish LaLiga Alaves v Eibar (7.55pm), Atletico v Leganes (11.10pm), Barcelona v Rayo (tomorrow, 1.25am), Getafe v Huesca (tomorrow, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour Qatar Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Practice 3 (6.15pm) & qualifying (10.20pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
RUGBY UNION
World Sevens Series Rd 6, Vancouver: Pool matches 1-8 (tomorrow, 1am), 9-16 (tomorrow, 4.30am) - StarHub Ch202.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Indian Wells Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 3am).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
ABL Formosa Dreamers v Alab Pilipinas (StarHub Ch201, 3pm), S'pore Slingers v CLS Knights Indonesia (OCBC Arena, StarHub Ch202, 4pm).
CRICKET
4th ODI India v Australia (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 3.50pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Liverpool v Burnley (8pm), Chelsea v Wolves (10.05pm), Arsenal v Man United (Monday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & Ch227.
Spanish LaLiga Celta v Betis (6.55pm), Girona v Valencia (11.10pm), Sevilla v Sociedad (Monday, 1.25am), Valladolid v Real (Monday, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour Qatar Masters: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Races (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 9.30pm).
RUGBY UNION
World Sevens Series Rd 6, Vancouver: Pool matches 17-24 (8am), q-finals (Monday, 12.15am), s-finals (Monday, 3.45am), finals (Monday, 7am) - StarHub Ch202.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Indian Wells Masters: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, Monday, 2am).
For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.