TODAY
CRICKET
2nd ODI India v Australia (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 3.50pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Group E: Kashima v Johor DT (Ch114 & 208, 5.50pm), Gyeongnam v Shandong (Ch115 & Ch209, 6.20pm). Gp F: Melbourne Victory v Daegu (Ch115 & Ch209, 4.20pm), Guangzhou Evergrande v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Ch114 & Ch208, 7.50pm).
Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 2nd leg: Real Madrid v Ajax (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch213), Dortmund v Tottenham (Ch110 & Ch214) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
ABL Mono Vampire v Saigon Heat (StarHub Ch202, 4.30pm), Macau Black Bears v Malaysia Dragons (Ch201, 7.30pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Group G: Jeonbuk v Beijing Guoan (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 5.50pm), Urawa v Buriram (Ch115 & 209, 6.20pm). Gp H: Sydney v Ulsan (4.50pm), Shanghai SIPG v Kawasaki (7.20pm) - Ch114 & Ch208.
Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 2nd leg: PSG v Man United (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Porto v Roma (Ch112 & Ch213) - Thursday, 3.55am.
