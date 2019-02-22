Next 48 Hours

West Ham's Mark Noble celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates during the Premier League's Crystal Palace v West Ham United at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, on Feb 9, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY

BASKETBALL

ABL Malaysia Dragons v Singapore Slingers (StarHub Ch202, 8.30pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League West Ham v Fulham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Cardiff v Watford (Ch103 & Ch228) - tomorrow, 3.45am.

Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Huesca (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

One Championship Call To Greatness (Singapore Indoor Stadium, 6pm. Mediacorp okto, 10pm).

TENNIS

ATP Rio Open Day 5 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

ABL Formosa Dreamers v HK Eastern (StarHub Ch201, 3pm), Mono Vampire v Alab Pilipinas (Ch202, 4pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Burnley v Tottenham (8.30pm), Newcastle v Huddersfield (11pm), Leicester v Palace (Sunday, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Bournemouth v Wolves (Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm).

Spanish LaLiga Getafe v Rayo (7.55pm), Sevilla v Barcelona (11.10pm), Alaves v Celta (Sunday, 1.25am), Bilbao v Eibar (Sunday, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Blachowicz v Santos (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Sunday, 3am).

TRIATHLON

Super League Triathlon Day 1 (One°15 Marina and Sentosa Cove, 11am).

TENNIS

ATP Rio Open Day 6 (StarHub Ch201, Saturday, 4am).

For latest updates, check the on-screen TV guide.

