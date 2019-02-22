TODAY
BASKETBALL
ABL Malaysia Dragons v Singapore Slingers (StarHub Ch202, 8.30pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Ham v Fulham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Cardiff v Watford (Ch103 & Ch228) - tomorrow, 3.45am.
Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Huesca (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
One Championship Call To Greatness (Singapore Indoor Stadium, 6pm. Mediacorp okto, 10pm).
TENNIS
ATP Rio Open Day 5 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
ABL Formosa Dreamers v HK Eastern (StarHub Ch201, 3pm), Mono Vampire v Alab Pilipinas (Ch202, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Burnley v Tottenham (8.30pm), Newcastle v Huddersfield (11pm), Leicester v Palace (Sunday, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Bournemouth v Wolves (Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm).
Spanish LaLiga Getafe v Rayo (7.55pm), Sevilla v Barcelona (11.10pm), Alaves v Celta (Sunday, 1.25am), Bilbao v Eibar (Sunday, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Blachowicz v Santos (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Sunday, 3am).
TRIATHLON
Super League Triathlon Day 1 (One°15 Marina and Sentosa Cove, 11am).
TENNIS
ATP Rio Open Day 6 (StarHub Ch201, Saturday, 4am).
For latest updates, check the on-screen TV guide.