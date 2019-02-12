Next 48 Hours

Paris Saint-Germain's players attend a training session at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Feb 11, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Feb 12, 2019, 5:00 am SGT

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Last 16, 1st leg: Man United v PSG (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Roma v Porto (Ch112 & Ch213) - tomorrow, 3.55am.

Uefa Europa League Last 32, 1st leg: Fenerbahce v Zenit (Ch110 & Ch214, tomorrow, 1.50am).

TENNIS

ATP Rotterdam Open Day 2: Session 1 (6pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 2.30am) - StarHub Ch201.

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

ABL HK Eastern v Alab Pilipinas (StarHub Ch202, 8pm).

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Last 16, 1st leg: Tottenham v Dortmund (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Ajax v Real (Ch112 & Ch213) - Thursday, 3.55am.

TENNIS

ATP Rotterdam Open Day 3: Session 1 (6pm) & 2 (Thursday, 2.30am) - StarHub Ch201.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 12, 2019, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
