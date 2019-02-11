TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Wolves v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).
Spanish LaLiga Alaves v Levante (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
TENNIS
ATP Rotterdam Open Day 1: Session 1 (7.30pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 2.30am) - StarHub Ch201.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Last 16, 1st leg: Man United v PSG (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Roma v Porto (Ch112 & Ch213) - Wednesday, 3.55am.
Uefa Europa League Last 32, 1st leg: Fenerbahce v Zenit (Ch110 & Ch214, Wednesday, 1.50am).
TENNIS
ATP Rotterdam Open Day 2: Session 1 (6pm) & 2 (Wednesday, 2.30am) - StarHub Ch201.
