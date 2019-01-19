TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Wolves v Leicester (8.30pm), Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11pm), Arsenal v Chelsea (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Man United v Brighton (Ch103 & Ch228), Newcastle v Cardiff (Ch104 & Ch229), Southampton v Everton (Ch105 & Ch230), Watford v Burnley (Ch106 & Ch231), Bournemouth v West Ham (Ch107 & Ch232) - 11pm.
Spanish LaLiga Real Madrid v Sevilla (11.10pm), Huesca v Atletico (tomorrow, 1.25am), Celta Vigo v Valencia (tomorrow, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Asian Tour SMBC Singapore Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, noon). Serapong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, 7.30am.
European Tour Abu Dhabi C'ship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).
LPGA Tour Tournament of Champions: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 3am).
TENNIS
Australian Open Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 8am & 4pm).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
ABL Saigon Heat v Westports Malaysia Dragons (6pm), CLS Knights v Singapore Slingers (8pm) - StarHub Ch202. Alab Pilipinas v Mono Vampire (Ch201, 8pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Asian Cup Last 16: Jordan v Vietnam (6.50pm), Thailand v China (9.50pm), Iran v Oman (Monday, 12.50am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209).
English Premier League Huddersfield v Man City (9.30pm), Fulham v Tottenham (11.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish LaLiga Betis v Girona (6.55pm), Villarreal v Bilbao (11.10pm), Rayo v Sociedad (Monday, 1.25am), Barcelona v Leganes (Monday, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Asian Tour SMBC Singapore Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, noon). Serapong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, 7.30am.
LPGA Tour Tournament of Champions: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Monday, 3am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11am).
TENNIS
Australian Open Day 7 (Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 8am & 2pm).
