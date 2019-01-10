TODAY
FOOTBALL
AFC Asian Cup Group A: Bahrain v Thailand (6.50pm), India v UAE (11.50pm). Gp B: Jordan v Syria (9.20pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
ABL Zhuhai Wolf Warriors v S'pore Slingers (StarHub Ch202, 8pm), Alab Pilipinas v HK Eastern (Ch201, 8pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Asian Cup Group B: Palestine v Australia (6.50pm). Gp C: Philippines v China (9.20pm), Kyrgyzstan v South Korea (11.50pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
LaLiga Rayo v Celta (StarHub Ch213, Saturday, 3.45am)
TENNIS
Sydney International S-finals (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 12.30pm & 5.30pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.