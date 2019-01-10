Next 48 Hours

Hwang Uijo (centre) and Jung Wooyoung (left) of South Korea react after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group C preliminary round match on Jan 7, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

AFC Asian Cup Group A: Bahrain v Thailand (6.50pm), India v UAE (11.50pm). Gp B: Jordan v Syria (9.20pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

ABL Zhuhai Wolf Warriors v S'pore Slingers (StarHub Ch202, 8pm), Alab Pilipinas v HK Eastern (Ch201, 8pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Asian Cup Group B: Palestine v Australia (6.50pm). Gp C: Philippines v China (9.20pm), Kyrgyzstan v South Korea (11.50pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

LaLiga Rayo v Celta (StarHub Ch213, Saturday, 3.45am)

TENNIS

Sydney International S-finals (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 12.30pm & 5.30pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

